MANILA - They left the comforts of their homes on Sunday to save people stranded by floods brought by super typhoon Karding.

Now, the 5 veteran rescuers -- George Agustin, Troy Justin Agustin, Marby Bartolome, Jerson Resurreccion, Narciso Calayag -- are no longer coming home.

The emergency responders in Bulacan sacrificed their lives to fulfill their mission, the province’s governor said Monday.

“Sa ngalan ng lalawigan ng Bulacan, ako ay taus-pusong nagpapasalamat at ikinararangal ang kanilang ipinamalas na kabayanihan at matapat na pagtupad sa kanilang tungkulin, sukdulang isakripisyo ang kanilang sariling buhay,” Gov. Daniel Fernando said in a statement.

(In behalf of the entire province of Bulacan, I sincerely thank and honor them for their heroism and faithfulness to their mission, they even sacrificed their owned lives.)

“Kulang ang mga salita upang ipahayag ang aking kalungkutan sa naganap na trahedya sa ating mga kasamang rescuers ng Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office,” he added.

(Words are not enough to express my grief over the tragedy that beset our rescuers here in the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.)

The rescuers, who came from different towns in Bulacan, were preparing life boats while conducting rescue operations around midnight of Sunday in San Miguel town when a flash flood struck them, Vice Governor Alex Castro said in a separate statement.

“Sa kanilang paghahanda ng life boats ay rumagasa ang flash flood sa kanilang lokasyon na nagpaguho ng isang pader at siyang dahilan ng pagdaloy ng tubig baha na umanod sa ating mga rescuers,” Castro said of the five whom he called “real heroes.”

They were found dead in different locations in Sitio Banga, Barangay Kamias at around 4 a.m. Monday, the provincial government said.

Bulacan’s PDRRMO Chief Liz Mungcal, who's used to facing reporters to provide updates, broke down after announcing the demise of the rescuers, her colleagues-turned-family.

The actual cause of the rescuers’ death is being determined, with an autopsy underway. Their remains were brought to the Glory to God Funeral Services in San Miguel.

All benefits intended for the victims from the provincial government will be given to their respective families, Fernando said.

He will also provide personal financial assistance and settle the funeral arrangements, the provincial government said.

Castro, for his part, said it is only proper for the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to formally recognize the heroism of the five.

A total of 5,239 people in the province were forced to leave their homes and take shelter in evacuation centers due to Karding, according to the provincial government.

As of Monday afternoon, 17 evacuation centers in the province are catering to 1,571 families including 1,447 children and 231 senior citizens, based on information provided by provincial Social Welfare and Development Office Head Rowena Tiongson.

- With reports from Katrina Domingo and Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News