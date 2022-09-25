Satellite image courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Himawari-8

Metro Manila, nearby areas under Signal No. 3

MANILA — PAGASA on Sunday raised Signal No. 5, its highest cyclone warning, over Polillo Islands and parts of Quezon province due to the threat of Super Typhoon Karding.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m. Sunday, the state weather bureau also hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 over the extreme northern portion of Quezon province, which includes the northern and central portions of General Nakar and the northeastern portion of Infanta.

These areas are expected to experience Karding's strongest winds of more than 185 kph in the next 12 hours, PAGASA said.

PAGASA also placed wind signals in the following areas of Luzon:

SIGNAL NO. 4

Calaguas Islands

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Northern portion of Quezon (the rest of General Nakar, the rest of Infanta, Real)

Southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda)

Eastern and central portions of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, City of San Jose del Monte)

Northeastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)

Extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

SIGNAL NO. 3

Metro Manila

Central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao)

Southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Rest of Bulacan

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Pangasinan

Rest of Rizal

Northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

Northeastern portion of Cavite (Bacoor City, Imus City, Kawit, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, City of General Trias, Rosario, Silang)

Rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

SIGNAL NO. 2

Southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Cavite

Batangas

Rest of Laguna

Central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

Rest of Camarines Norte

The northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

SIGNAL NO. 1

Southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

Rest of Isabela

Southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Quezon

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

PAGASA said Karding intensified further as it moved westward toward the Quezon and Aurora provinces, where it is expected to make landfall Sunday evening.

It may also have a close approach or early landfall over Polillo Islands.

Karding is expected to continue intensifying and may make landfall at a peak intensity of 185 to 205 kph.

"Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken Karding throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass," PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau last estimated Karding at 175 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, with strong maximum sustained winds of up to 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It was moving westward at 20 kph.

Karding will bring moderate up to torrential rains throughout Luzon, including Metro Manila until Monday.

Southern Luzon and the Visayas, meanwhile, will also experience monsoon rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by the super typhoon.

Karding is the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO: