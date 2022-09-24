Karding may hit land as super typhoon: PAGASA

Karding is forecast to continue intensifying prior to its projected landfall in Luzon evening of Sept. 25, 2022. A landfall scenario as a super typhoon is increasingly likely, according to weather state bureau PAGASA. Image from PAGASA

MANILA - Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) may hit land in the Philippines main island of Luzon as a super typhoon on Sunday evening, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Karding, the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph while in the Pacific Ocean some 285 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon as of 4 a.m. Sunday, PAGASA said.

"On the forecast track, Karding will likely make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora tonight. The possibility of an earlier (afternoon) landfall or close approach in the vicinity of Polillo Islands is not ruled out," PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

'Karding is forecast to continue intensifying prior to landfall. A landfall scenario as a super typhoon is increasingly likely," it added. "The hoisting of Wind Signal No. 5 is increasingly likely."

A tropical cyclone with maximum wind speed exceeding 185 kph or more than 100 knots makes it a super typhoon, according to PAGASA.

Karding is forecast to traverse the landmass of Central Luzon and merge over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan.

While frictional effects during landfall will weaken the tropical cyclone, it is highly likely that it will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass, said PAGASA.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 is currently hoisted in the following areas in Luzon:

the central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao)

the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, General Tinio, Palayan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Cabanatuan City, San Leonardo)

the eastern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

the northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, Tanay)

the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is up the following areas:

the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

the rest of Bulacan

the rest of Nueva Ecija

the rest of Aurora

Metro Manila

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

the rest of Rizal

the northern and central portions of Quezon (Mauban, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

the rest of Camarines Norte

the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

The following areas are under Signal No. 1:

the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

the rest of Isabela

the southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

the rest of Quezon

the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

the rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

In anticipation of the potential onset of typhoon-force winds, PAGASA said Signal No. 4 will be hoisted in some areas in the next bulletin at 8 a.m.

The weather bureau said that on Sunday morning through early afternoon, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Isabela, Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Isabela.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, may be experienced in mainland Cagayan, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region.

Due to the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Karding, occasional to monsoon rains are also possible over the Visayas and the rest of Southern Luzon, especially on their western sections, said PAGASA.

