FEU makes it to innovative universities global list; Stanford, MIT 1-2

Far Eastern University students are shown on campus in this photo taken on March 6, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA--Far Eastern University (FEU) has been recognized as one of the most innovative universities worldwide, joining Harvard University, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the list.

FEU said in a statement Thursday it was the only Philippine school included in the World Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking for 2020, placing 91st in the Global Top 100 Innovative Universities.

The Sampaloc-based university also placed 19th on Ethical Value, according to the WURI ranking system.

WURI is the first global innovative university ranking that evaluates educational institutions' efforts and programs to help students in becoming effective leaders of today’s workforce.

According to the ranking system, FEU was recognized for its Learning Journey framework. The university said it was created for both students and educators to address the need to innovate amid the pandemic and times of distance learning.

Part of the Learning Journey is the "Bakit List", which, according to the university, focuses on a student’s purpose, capability, resourcefulness, connectedness and culture.

"This unlocks each student’s full potential and stays true to FEU’s goal of producing effective leaders with global standards," FEU said.

FEU said the Learning Journey framework can be accessed through its Learning Management System Canvas by both students and professors.