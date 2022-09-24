PAGASA

Metro Manila, nearby areas under Signal No. 1

MANILA - Weather disturbance Karding has further intensified and is now a severe tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

Karding intensified into a severe tropical storm at 8 a.m., PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. weather bulletin.

PAGASA also said Karding was last located 660 kilometers east southeast of Tuguegarao City, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 125 kph.

It has also accelerated, currently moving west southwestward at 25 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been raised over the following areas:

Southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue)

Northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag), and Pollilo Islands

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal)

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Rest of Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Bulacan

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Northern and central portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Lopez, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban, Atimonan, Plaridel, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Lucena City, General Nakar, Real, Infanta)

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Northern portion of Batangas (Malvar, Balete, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Talisay, Laurel)

Camarines Norte

Northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoran, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto)

Karding is expectd to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur from Saturday night to early Sunday, while heavy to intense with at times torrential rains may persist over the southern portion of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales from Sunday through Monday.

Moderate to heavy rains are also expected over the rest of central Luzon, while moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Cagayan, Ilocos provinces, Calabarzon, Metro Manila and the rest of Isabela and Cordillera Administrative Region.

PAGASA

Karding is expected to continue moving west southwest or westward while gradually accelerating towards the east coast of Isabela or Aurora, where it is expected to make landfall Sunday morning or afternoon.

After crossing the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon, it is expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea late Sunday or early Monday.

PAGASA said Karding is expected to further intensify into a typhoon prior to making landfall over central or northern Luzon.

While it may slightly weaken as it interacts with the land mass in the region, PAGASA said it is still likely that Karding will remain a typhoon while it traverses the landmass.

