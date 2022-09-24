Former LTO chief Bert Suansing passes away

MANILA – Former Land Transportation Office Chief Alberto Suansing passed away Friday, the Department of Transportation announced. He was 70.

The DOTr posted the news of Suansing’s passing in its official Facebook page Saturday.

“Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and the entire staff, officers, and sectors of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) extend our utmost condolences to the family and loves ones of Mr. Alberto “Bert” Suansing,” the department wrote in a statement.

Suansing’s son also posted about his father’s demise Friday morning.

Aside from serving as LTO chief, Suansing also served as Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman; DOTr Senior Consultant; Toll Regulatory Board Consultant, and; Philippine Global Road Safety Partnership’s Secretary General.

“He was a dedicated public servant and an exceptional leader. As an advocate of road safety, Mr. Suansing was one of those who was instrumental in pushing for the welfare of road transport stakeholders,” DOTr said.