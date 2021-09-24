MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said he is not in favor of jailing senators who are tagged in controversies, calling the move "too much."

"Kapag may pananagutan ka, haharap ka sa husgado... pero in my leadership, no abuse will come to you," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Ang gustong-gusto marinig nung iilan, ipakulong nang ipakulong nang ipakulong. Hindi ba kayo napagod really?" he said.

"To tell you straight, there are senators who are jailed and I believe it's too much," he said.

Domagoso refused to name particular lawmakers, but noted that there have been several detained and incarcerated lawmakers in the Philippines' history.

Under the Duterte administration, opposition Sen. Leila de Lima has been detained in Camp Crame over drug charges since 2017.

Under the Benigno Aquino III administration, senators Juan Ponce Enrile, Jinggoy Estrada, and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. were also jailed for allegedly pocketing millions of tax payer's money through bogus non-government organizations.

The three senators have been freed in recent years. Revilla is back in the Senate after winning in the 2019 midterm elections, while Enrile and Estrada lost their respective Senate bids.

Domagoso has been repeatedly saying that he seeks to become a "healing president."

"'Yung paghihigante, galit dito, after ng isang administrasyon, sisisihin yung isang administrasyon, magpapakulong na naman, that's not me," he said.

Domagoso noted that after winning Manila's mayoralty race in 2019, he made peace with former Mayors Alfredo Lim, Lito Atienza, and Joseph "Erap" Estrada.

"I really wanted to heal the country. The people are tired," he said.

"Wala lang boses ang tao para masabi niyang puwede bang tumigil na kayo?" he said.

"Let us just focus on something, focus on commonality."

The Philippines cannot move forward if it has "too much excess baggage," the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said.

