Pangilinan: Documents on Pharmally-DBM deals 'went missing'

MANILA - A total of 19 folders covering half a billion pesos worth of transactions that the government made with Pharmally Pharmaceuticals, Corp. went missing hours after being submitted to the Senate, a lawmaker said.

Pharmally is under inquiry for supposedly supplying overpriced medical goods to the government when the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.

According to Sen. Francis Pangilinan, his staff were able to download many of the documents detailing purchase orders (PO) uploaded through Google Drive.

Pangilinan said 10 inspection documents that PS-DBM submitted to the Senate through a Google Drive link went missing on Sept. 10, hours after being uploaded.



According to a lawyer in the panel, these docs contain P507.261-M worth of transactions, mostly PPEs. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/i61m2cfX7c — Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) September 24, 2021

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's Atty. Queenie Evangelista said the documents contain P507.26 million worth of transactions, mostly on personal protective equipment (PPEs).

One of the missing transactions also included a paper on the nearly expired test kits that the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM) bought.

The documents were submitted to the Senate through Jasonmer Uayan, PS-DBM's executive director, on the morning of Sept. 10. By the afternoon, 19 folders were suddenly missing, Pangilinan noted.

"[A total of] 19 inspection reports. It was there in the morning and it was no longer uploaded. Somebody from your end took it down," according to the lawmaker.

Atty. Jolas Brutas, director of PS-DBM's operations group, said while he has access to the department's Google Drive account, he is "not the one directly uploading and editing these documents. "

He said he would have the matter investigated.

Brutas added that they have provided a latest Google Drive account containing the inspection documents.

"We just clarified that the earlier submissions, we can only assume the reason why some of the documents were removed, because the earlier submissions pertains to PPE sets and loose items only," he explained.

Evangelista also noted that the transaction was the last signed by former budget undersecretary Lloyd Lao.

She added that they found out the development when they tried to review it a week after it was submitted.

"After making the timeline... we found that the whole set of documents were missing already from the Google Drive originally submitted by the PS-DBM," she said.

Only administrators and owners of the link can edit Google Drive documents, unless it gets passed to another user.