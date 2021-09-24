Missing Fil-Am's family cling to hope as search continues

Fil-Am Maya Millete has been missing from her home in San Diego, California since January.

It's been nearly nine months since San Diego Filipina Maya Millete went missing but her friends and family continue to hold on to hope, conducting weekly searches, writing songs in her honor, and putting her face on different postings -- all hoping it can lead to her.

"Hopefully, we’ll find her soon but it's been a real struggle with the whole family," Maya's sister Maricris Drouaillet said. "But we’re keeping it together with the help and support of the community. We’ve been getting a lot of prayers and support and encouragement from all over the world."

They're also using community events to get the word out on Maya, including the inaugural Filipino American Friendship Day celebration. "This is also one of our efforts to keep an awareness that my sister Maya is missing so it's one of our efforts to keep her name in the spotlight."

Maya Millete's sister Maricris Drouaillet appeals for support and prayers as the search for the missing Fil-Am continues.

Since January, investigators have interviewed over 79 individuals and have served 64 search warrants which included homes, residents, vehicles, and electronic devices. Last July, Maya's husband Larry was named a person of interest in the case, but he has denied any wrongdoing.

"They promised us that they are working on my sister's case and they have a primary person, an investigator, [who] is working on her course full-time," Maricris said. "If anybody knows somebody here in the States, if somebody knows something, somehow of my sister’s case, please call our police department. If you see something, please say something. We continue to ask for support [and] also prayers. Prayers can move mountains. That’s all we’ve been asking for from our kababayans and all over the world."

Anyone with tips can call 619-691-5151, while the website helpfindmaya.com continues to offer updates and ways people can help.