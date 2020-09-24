Duterte Youth set to occupy House seat after final Comelec nod

MANILA - A representative of controversial Duterte Youth Party List should be able to sit in the House of Representatives soon, the Commission on Elections said Thursday.

Comelec has granted a certificate of proclamation to the partylist with its nominee Ducielle Cardema, wife of former National Youth Commission chair Ronald Cardema, according to the poll body's chairman Sheriff Abas.

Four of five Comelec commissioners have already signed, Abas said. The fifth member has 7 days to sign, he added.

Northern Samar 1st District Rep. Paul Daza threatened to defer Comelec's budget unless the poll chief assured the lawmakers that Duterte Youth will be allowed to sit in Congress soon.

Abas declined but Presiding Officer David Suarez intervened to stop Daza from moving for the deferment, stressing the need to begin plenary deliberations on the 2021 budget next week.

Suarez assured Daza he would work with Comelec to get Daza's concerns addressed before Comelec's budget hits the plenary session of the House.

Last year, the Comelec disqualified Duterte Youth first nominee Ronald Cardema for being overaged. He was again nominated by the party-list but later withdrew.

It later approved a new set of substitute nominees of the party-list, which included his wife.

A group of young individuals has also asked Comelec to cancel the party-list group's registration for having "violated multiple provisions of the law and the Comelec Rules."