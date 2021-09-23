Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos is greeted by the press after the first meeting of the Metro Manila Council held at the MMDA headquarters in Makati on July 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos on Thursday said she would seek reelection in next year's polls.

Abalos confirmed the development in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

When asked who her running mate will be, she replied, "same pa rin po (still the same)," referring to incumbent Vice Mayor Anthony Suva Jr.

Abalos and Suva are both on their second term as the city's mayor and vice mayor, respectively.

In the 2019 elections, Abalos received 128,661 votes, winning through landslide victory against independent candidate Florencio Solomon, who got 8,589 votes.

Abalos is the wife of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr., who also served as the city's mayor from 1998 to 2004, and from 2007 to 2016.

Benhur is the son of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Benjamin Abalos Sr., who also served as Mandaluyong's chief executive from 1986 to 1987, upon the lifting of martial law, and from 1988 to 1998.

RELATED VIDEO