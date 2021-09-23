Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—There is still hope for a unified opposition, even though Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and others aspirants have declared their intention to seek the presidency, former lawmaker Neri Colmenares said.

But Colmenares, a former Bayan Muna representative, said it could be more difficult for opposition candidates to beat the administration candidate.

“You see, a united opposition is the best weapon against President Duterte. An opposition that is not that united into a single one candidate will increase the level of difficulty with regards to opposing or defeating President Duterte,” Colmenares said in an interview on ANC’s “Rundown” on Thursday.

Colmenares was one of the convenors of opposition coalition 1Sambayan, which has sought a single slate of national candidates in the 2022 elections to counter the Duterte administration's bets.

He is now on leave from the group while he makes a bid for the Senate.

“I’m not saying the opposition will lose. I’m saying it increases the level of difficulty. So that it will take double time from us,” he said.

Like 1Sambayan convenor Atty. Howard Calleja, Colmenares said things may change even after the filing of certificates of candidacy.

“Well, definitely there is still hope. We would have preferred a unified opposition right from the start, but the fact that there are already pronouncements of running, of course is not something we would have wanted, however the fact that the opposition can still unify after the filing of the certificates of candidacy,” Colmenares said.

“For example, there could be talks among the opposition, opposition members during that period, and in fact it is also very possible that along the way, there will be some, you know, arrangements for that they can unify.”

An analyst has said it may be riskier to unite the political opposition under Vice-President Leni Robredo, should she decide to run for president after Senator Manny Pacquiao and Domagoso have declared their intention to seek the presidency.

--ANC, 23 September 2021