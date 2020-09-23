Penalties for throwing objects at motor vehicles get House panel approval

The windshield of a resident in Cebu City cracked after unidentified men threw a watermelon at it in 2018. Photo courtesy of Ralph Margallo



MANILA - The House Committee on Justice approved on Wednesday the committee report on House Bill 2946 that penalizes the act of throwing hard objects at motor vehicles.

The bill, authored by Rep. Ria Christina Fariñas (1st District, Ilocos Norte) and Rep. Rudys Caesar Fariñas I (Party-list, PROBINSYANO AKO), punishes "any person who throws rocks, bottles, pieces of wood, metal, or any other hard object, including eggs and feces, which may obstruct the driver’s vision, wreck the motor vehicle, and cause death or bodily harm to passengers."

Violators would be sentenced to 25 years imprisonment and fined P100,000, exclusive of civil liabilities, in the event that the act results in the death of any person.

The minimum penalty is imprisonment for a year and fine of P10,000, in addition to the vehicle's repair cost.

If the incident causes injury on any person, violators will be imprisoned for five years, and mandated to pay P15,000, in addition to civil liabilities for medical expenses and rehabilitation of the victim, the bill said.

Meanwhile, the panel approved the committee report on the substitute measure to House Bills 6348 and 7588, seeking to grant benefits to the surviving legitimate spouse and dependent children of a deceased retired member of the National Prosecution Service (NPS).

The measure is principally authored by Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez and Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores (2nd District, Bukidnon).

The members of the committee also conducted an initial deliberation on House Bill 7668, which seeks to amend the Revised Penal Code and provide for stiffer penalties against false testimony and perjury.

