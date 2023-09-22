Photo from Vice President Inday Sara Duterte/Facebook

MANILA — A Grade 4 student from Danao City, Cebu joined the delegation of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte in her official visit to South Korea.

Duerte on Thursday served as keynote speaker at the Global Education and Innovation Summit where she spoke about the disruption caused by the pandemic as well as the uncertainties posed by the boom of artificial intelligence.

Duterte said in a Facebook post she brought with her the 9-year-old student as part of the special project of the Office of the Vice President, called "You Can be VP," which aims to give learners a glimpse of her job.

The student was with Duterte during the summit, including her meetings with various high-ranking officials in Korea. The learner was the third participant in the said project, according to Duterte.

"Nais ng special project na ‘You Can be VP’ na mabigyan ng halaga ng mga kabataan ang edukasyon, magpursige silang isakatuparan ang kanilang mga pangarap sa buhay, at linangin ang kanilang leadership skills," she said.

