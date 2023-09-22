Smog afflicts southern Metro Manila

A haze hovers over the metro as viewed from Quezon City on September 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

(UPDATE) MANILA — Smog has affected the southern parts of Metro Manila Friday, prompting some local governments to suspend classes.

PAGASA said the the weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and parts of Central Luzon is "conducive for haze or smog formation."

"This occurs when very small particles get trapped close to the surface due to the presence of a thermal inversion, high humidity, and calm wind conditions."

The weather bureau described this as a "thermal inversion" which happens when the atmosphere's layers "do not mix, causing aerosols to get trapped."

Science Secretary Renato Solidum said the vog in Taal Volcano and the smog experienced here in parts of Metro Manila were not related, attributing the phenomenon to thermal inversion.

Solidum noted that thermal inversion happens when the cold air remains on top of the atmosphere, causing the fog, smoke, and vehicle emissions to be suspended.

"Yung temperatura, dapat yung hangin, habang tumaataas ang altitude doon sa kalawakan ay mas malamig, pero yung malamig na hangin ngayon ay nasa ibabaw lamang," he said in a public briefing.

"Imbes na umangat at ma-disburse, hindi umaangat dahil natutulak ng malamig na hangin pababa kaya mapapansin natin, buong Kamaynilaan at karatig na probinsya ay makulimlim, maliban sa cloud sa taas. Yun ay smog, smoke at fog," he added.

Solidum noted that the source of smoke in Metro Manila is the pollution from cars, while the smoke in Taal Volcano came from the volcanic gas.

The phenomenon experienced today can also be attributed from the lack of wind movement and the cold, moist air.

"‘Yan ay sanhi ng malamig na hangin, may moist, at mapapansin niyo, hindi mahangin. Wala masyadong hangin kaya hindi napapadpad o nadi-disburse ang ating mga smog o kaya ay vog," he said.

VOLCANIC SMOG

PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres, for her part, said that based on present data, the wind is coming from the northeast with volcanic smog possibly affecting the southern portion of Metro Manila.

"Take note may sulfuric content ang hangin. Hazardous po ito lalo na sa mga may sakit sa baga. Dapat magdala ng face mask," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

She added that rainfall could also help dissipate the volcanic smog.

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said vog has been affecting the Taal Region since the first week of September 2023 as an average of 3,402 tons a day of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emission has been degassed from Taal Volcano for the month.

Phivolcs said it monitored continuous upwelling at the Taal Main Crater Lake, generating steam plumes that rose 2,400-meters high before drifting to the west-northwest.

The agency also detected 4,569 tons/day of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emission from the Taal Main Crater on Thursday.

"Satellite monitors have also detected a large cloud of SO2 over and stretching west of Taal Lake (Thursday)," it said.

PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone continues to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.