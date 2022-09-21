Greta Thunberg: 'No climate justice under Marcos'

Greta Thunberg talks at the end of a 'Fridays for Future' strike protest in Milan, October 1, 2021. Matteo Bazzi, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — International climate activist Greta Thunberg said Wednesday that climate justice can not be achieved under a Marcos administration.

Thunberg, together with fellow climate activists Alde Nilsson and Mitzi Tan, said "climate justice cannot be achieved under fascism."

In a video message, international climate activist Greta Thunberg says that climate justice will not be achieved under a Marcos administration. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/zTdkqhPfeP — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) September 21, 2022

"We cannot attain climate justice under fascist leaders," the Swedish activist said in a video message to progressive groups holding a cultural protest at University of the Philippines Diliman, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Martial Law declaration.

Nilsson added: "The fight for climate justice is a fight for democracy."

Tan, meanwhile, said "nothing has changed between Marcos the dictator from 50 years ago, and Marcos Jr. now."

Thunberg aired her support for Filipino activists in their efforts for democratic rights and climate justice.

"We stand in solidarity with the martial law victims seeking justice and the human rights defenders who seek the democratic rights of people and climate justice," she said.

"We stand in solidarity with environmental defenders in the Philippines," Nilsson added.

The Martial Law declaration marked the start of a dark chapter in Philippine history. This led to the arrest of political opposition figures, corruption, human rights violations, and government control over all forms of media.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International said that some 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 tortured and over 3,200 killed during this era.

The August 1983 assassination of former Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. sparked movements that culminated in the ouster of Marcos Sr in February 1986 through the People Power Revolution.

