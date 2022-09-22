A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site under Barangay Culiat's health center offers booster shots in Quezon City on Sept. 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Bohol province will stop requiring COVID-19 vaccination cards for most inbound travelers, its governor said in an order released on Thursday.

"The presentation of COVID-19 vaccination cards or certificate of vaccination for travelers entering Bohol will no longer be required for asymptomatic individuals," Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado said in an executive order signed on Wednesday.

However, inbound travelers with COVID-19 symptoms will still be required to present a vaccination card for entry. If this is unavailable, they will be advised to seek medical intervention and disclose personal information for contact-tracing, the order said.

The order "shall take effect immediately," said the governor.

"Relaxing the entry protocol to Bohol is one way of stimulating the local economy and start the march to economic recovery," Aumentado said, adding that COVID-19 cases are "no longer as high" as they were at the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive will be "intensified in all levels of the local government units in Bohol," according to his order.

Home to some 1.3 million people, Bohol is known for its Chocolate Hills and beach resorts. Its tourism industry was affected severely by COVID-19 restrictions.

Bohol has tallied a total of 26,170 COVID-19 cases, of which 150 were active as of Wednesday, based on data from the health department’s tracker.

— Report from Annie Perez