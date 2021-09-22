Video courtesy of PTV

The Philippine drug regulator on Wednesday warned the public that no nasal spray has been proven effective yet in preventing COVID-19.

The World Health Organization has said clinical trials were underway to evaluate 8 spray vaccines which aim to deliver COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose— the area of the body through which the virus is most likely to be transmitted.

Philippine authorities are still waiting for the result of these trials "and we have to wait a little more" before COVID-19 nasal spray vaccines become available in the market, said Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo.

A researcher works on cell culture in a laboratory as part of a project to develop a nasal spray vaccine that could protect against COVID-19, at the University of Tours, France, Sept. 15, 2021. Stephane Mahe, Reuters

"Sa ngayon ang available lang po sa atin na mga nasal spray ay mga ano lang po ito, panlinis ng ilong, pambigay ng kaunting proteksyon, pero sa panandaliang panahon lamang po ‘yon. At hindi pa naman po sila talaga maaaring gamitin as pampalit sa gamot o bakuna kontra COVID," Domingo said.

(For now, the only nasal spray available to us is for cleansing the nose or giving a bit of protection, but only for a short while. And they cannot be used as replacement for drugs or vaccines against COVID.)



"Wala pa pong COVID vaccine na nasal spray na pinapayagan sa Pilipinas o kahit saan pong parte ng mundo," the official said in a televised public briefing.

(There are no COVID nasal vaccine sprays allowed yet in the Philippines or any part of the world.)

Products that claim to be COVID nasal sprays are either "fake" or have unidentified components, Domingo said.

"Huwag po n’yong gagamitin at paki-report po ninyo sa FDA para mahuli po namin," he urged the public.

(Do not use those and please report sellers to the FDA so we can apprehend them.)



The Philippines is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with infections crossing 2.4 million on Tuesday and overall deaths topping 37,000.

Government aims to inoculate 70 percent of the country's 109 people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. At least 18.5 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

– With a report from Agence France-Presse