President Duterte speaks remotely during the 76th session of the General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, September 21, 2021. Spencer Platt via pool, Reuters

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said the United Nations must reform itself, particularly its Security Council, as he believes it no longer upholds "democracy and transparency."

The primary responsibility of the UN Security Council, composed of 15 members, is to maintain international peace and security.

"Democracy and transparency are concerns that reverberate in the halls of the UN but ironically the Security Council, the pinnacle of your structure, violates every tenet of these values. It is neither democratic nor transparent in its presentation and processes," Duterte said in a recorded video addressing the UN General Assembly.

"Many member-states have spoken firmly and we agree. This simply is not right. If the UN is to lead the world out of the many crises we face, things need to change. The UN must empower itself by reforming itself. Therein lies the hope of humanity."

The council's five permanent members are China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Its remaining 10 members, which elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly, are Estonia, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Niger, Norway, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam.

RELATED VIDEO