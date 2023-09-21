MANILA - Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Thursday said she will not take part in the final decision on the proposal to revise some terminologies in the basic education curriculum pertaining to the Marcos Sr. regime.

In an interview on the sidelines of an education summit in South Korea, Duterte said she is leaving the matter to the “experts and scholars” in the Curriculum and Teaching Strand of the Department of Education (DepEd) who are now tackling the matter.

“Mayroon din silang explanation tungkol dito. Sabi ko nga ito iyong strand ng Department of Education na andoon ang mga academics at sila ang gumagawa ng curriculum namin,” Duterte said.

“Mayroon din silang consultants na nasa labas ng Department of Education. Pagdating naman sa ganito, it is an expertise thing, so kapag curriculum ang pinag-uusapan kailangan natin susundin natin ang curriculum and teaching strand at respetuhin kung ano iyong pinakatama, pinaka-appropriate at akma na ituro na sa ating mga estudyante,” she added.

DepEd’s Bureau of Curriculum Development Director Jocelyn Andaya earlier confirmed that there was indeed a proposal but there has been no final order yet on the supposed changes in terminologies.

She added that the revisions was suggested only to “organize” the title of the topics in the curriculum outline, and the name of former Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Sr. will still be “inevitably” included and discussed during the lessons.