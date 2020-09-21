Duterte appoints new Comelec commissioner

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte has nominated lawyer Michael Peloton as new commissioner of the Commission on Elections, officials said Monday.

Peloton was nominated to the poll body for a term lasting until February 2027, Comelec Chair Sheriff Abas said. He replaced Commissioner Luie Tito Guia.

Peloton, who has a background on information technology, joins the Comelec at an "exciting and challenging time," Abas said noting that preparations for the 2022 national elections are already underway.

"He will complement the existing members of the Commission En Banc as we strive to fulfill Comelec's mandate in strengthening and advancing our democracy," he added.

ATTENTION: The President has nominated a new COMELEC Commissioner - Atty. Michael Braganza Peloton. Congratulations, sir. pic.twitter.com/KJDfp7D6cn — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) September 21, 2020

Malacañang expressed confidence in Peloton's capabilities to fulfill his responsibilities in the poll body.

"We are confident that Mr. Peloton would serve the Commission with professionalism and integrity in the conduct of clean, credible, free, honest, orderly and modernized elections," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The other incumbent commissioners of Comelec are Ma. Rowena Amelia Guanzon, Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, and Antonio Kho, Jr.