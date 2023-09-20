Sara Duterte to attend education summit in Korea as 'keynote speaker'

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte during a sectoral meeting on the accomplishments and plans of the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool

MANILA — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) announced Wednesday that VP and Education Secretary Sara Duterte would be in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday as a keynote speaker in the Global Education and Innovation Summit (GEIS).

The OVP said Duterte was invited by the South Korean government.



Duterte is also the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) council president.

Aside from attending the education summit, Duterte would also meet with high ranking officials of South Korea and would end her trip with a meeting with the Filipino community, the OVP said.

Duterte has been in the headlines recently for her request of confidential funds for the OVP and the Department of Education.



RELATED VIDEO