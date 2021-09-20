A teacher during her class on the opening of the school year on October 5, 2020 at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government has allowed the conduct of a dry run of limited face-to-face classes in select schools, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday.

Roque made the announcement during the Palace briefing.

Officials from the Department of Education (DepEd) earlier said 120 schools, made up of 100 public schools and 20 private schools, in areas with low COVID-19 risk would participate in the pilot test.

Participating schools passed readiness standards set by the DepEd and Department of Health, and will implement strict health protocols against the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

The DepEd was supposed to hold the dry run earlier this year but Duterte cancelled this over fears of more infectious COVID-19 variants.

Duterte rejected the same proposal again in February as the country had yet to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination program at the time.

Various groups and lawmakers have called for the resumption of in-person classes, starting in low-risk areas, as they acknowledged the limits of distance or remote learning in the Philippines, a country where internet access remains uneven.

Philippine schools have been closed since March 2020 to avoid exposing students and educators to COVID-19.

But education experts and advocates have warned that prolonged closures may lead to learning losses, and negatively impact students' physical and mental health, and earning prospects.

As of Monday, more than 28 million students have enrolled in basic education for School Year 2021-2022. The figure is higher than last year's 26.2 million enrollees and the pre-pandemic figure of 27 million students.

