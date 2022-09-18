Radio commentator stabbed to death in Negros Oriental

A radio anchor and commentator based in Mabinay, Negros Oriental was stabbed to death Sunday night at Barangay Himocdongan.

According to Police Maj. Paul Vincent Dumaguing, chief of Mabinay Police Station, the victim was identified as Rey Blanco, who works for Power 102.1 DYRY RFM a radio station based in Mabinay.

Investigation revealed that Blanco went to the residence of the suspect’s brother where an altercation happened.

“Thereat the suspect suddenly appeared from behind and without any apparent reason stabbed the victim using a bladed weapon hitting on the victim's neck,” said Dumaguing in his report.

Neighbors and nearby barangay officials tried to rush the victim to the Mabinay Community Hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The suspect voluntarily surrendered to the responding PNP personnel in the area.

He is now detained at the said municipal police station.

- report from Annie Perez

