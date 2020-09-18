Mga mambabatas sa Europa ipinababalik ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN

MAYNILA — Hinimok ng mga mambabatas ng European Parliament ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas na ibalik ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN, na pinatay ng Kongreso noong Hulyo.

"The refusal to renew its broadcasting licence by President [Rodrigo] Duterte is seen as an act of retaliation for the media’s coverage of the anti-drugs campaign and serious human rights abuses," anang EU sa isang resolusyon nitong Biyernes, Manila time.

Pero iginiit ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na hands off sa isyu ang Pangulo. Minaliit din niya ang resolusyon at sinabing nabiktima ang mga mambabatas ng European Union (EU) ng "misinformation."

"Iyung nangyayari sa European Parliament is a classic case of misinformation. Unfortunately the enemies of the Philippines including the CPP-NPA have a strong influence on Europe," aniya.

Nakapaloob din sa resolusyon ng European Parliament ang pagpapalaya kay Sen. Leila de Lima at pagkondena sa conviction nina Rappler chief Maria Ressa at dati nilang researcher na si Reynaldo Santos dahil sa cyberlibel.

Kinondena rin nila ang mga umano'y extrajudicial killings at pag-imbestiga sa mga pagpatay sa mga aktibista.



Pinag-aaralan ngayon ng European Parliament ang pagbawi ng tariff incentives sa mga exports ng Pilipinas. Pumalag dito si Roque.

"Kung gusto nilang dagdagan ang pahirap ng sambayanang Pilipino sa panahon ng pandemya, so be it. We will accept that as history repeating itself... Gawin nila gusto nilang gawin. Sa mga panahon na ito, if they want to implement it, go ahead," nanggagalaiting sabi ng tagapagsalita ni Duterte.