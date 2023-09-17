Filipino priest defrocked due to sexual abuse allegations

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pope Francis has expelled a Filipino priest who was accused of sexual abuse involving minors.

The Pope’s decision to dismiss Pio Aclon from the clerical state was announced Sunday by the Diocese of Borongan.

“He is, therefore, no longer a cleric and cannot exercise priestly ministry in the Church,” the notice said.

The advisory was read in all parish churches, chapels and chaplaincies of the diocese, but it did not provide further details about Aclon.

Aclon last served at a minor seminary in Borongan before he was suspended from his clerical duties.

Pope Francis has been apologizing for the cases of abuse involving priests, and has pledged “zero tolerance” to sexual assault by members of the clergy.

RELATED VIDEO