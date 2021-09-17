Pharmally Biological executive Rose Nono Lin says Pharmally Biological is not the sister company of Pharmally Pharmaceutical.

MANILA - An executive of Pharmally Pharmaceutical’s alleged sister company on Friday denied any connection with the embattled firm under inquiry for supposedly supplying overpriced medical goods to the government when the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.

“Kami raw po ay may kinalaman sa illegal drugs at ako raw ang susi ng pinaghihinalaang corruption dahil sa koneksiyon sa gobyerno,” said Rose Nono-Lin, a stockholder at Pharmally Biological.

During the continuation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee panel, Nono-Lin denied being an incorporator of Pharmally Pharmaceutical which bagged billions in government contracts.

Pharmally Biological is not a sister company of Pharmally Pharmaceutical, she said. She went on to clarify that the two companies are different. She also denied having a hand at Pharmally Pharmaceutical’s operation or having a share at the said company.

“Hindi rin po ako direktor, opisyal o share holder po nito. Wala rin po akong kontrata na pinasok sa gobynero para mag-supply ng PPE. Ako po ay karaniwang mamamayan lamang. Lahat ng akusasyon sa akin at sa aking pamilya ay puro haka-haka lamang,” she said.

The Senate sent a subpoena to Nono Lin to attend the hearing this Friday. Nono Lin also defended her husband Lin Weixiong whom she said was not involved in illegal drugs.

“Mismong hepe na po ng PDEA na si Director General [Wilkins] Villanueva ang nagsabi na isang Wen Lin Cheng ang may kinalaman sa droga at ang mukha nitong Wen Lin Cheng ay iba po sa mukha ng aking asawa. Ang akin pong asawa meron po siyang NBI clearance,” she said.

She is also confident that her husband is only engaged in legitimate business transactions.

Nono Lin also denied that Michael Yang, former presidential economic adviser, is a chairman of Philippine Full Win where she sits as its treasurer.

“Wala po siyang kinalaman sa kumpanyang Full Win at sa mga dokumento po,” she said.

Yang earlier told Senators that he introduced Pharmally Pharmaceutical's Lincoln Ong to suppliers. But Ong said that Yang also guarantees for them.

Nono Lin also clarified that Yang is with the Xiamen Full Win International and not with the Philippine Full Win which she claims to be two different companies.

“Ang sa Xiamen Full Win nandoon po si Mr. Yang, sa Philippine Full Win wala po siya kahit i-check nyo po ang SEC documents. Hindi pwedeng pagsamahin ang dalawang magkaibang kumpanya para lang po sabihin na ang isang taon ay parehas na miyembro ng dalawang kumpanya,” she said.

But Blue Ribbon Committee chair, Sen. Richard Gordon stated and was confirmed by Nono Lin, that Yang’s brother, Yang Hongjiang is a director of Full Win Philippines.

“Kay Michael Yang po wala naman kaming alam na masama tungkol po sa kanya. Hindi rin po ako susi ng imbesigasyon na ito at wala po akong koneksiyon sa gobyerno,” she said.

She said Yang and her husband are "business partners and friends."

Aside from being treasurer of Pharmally Biological and Philippine Full Win, Nono Lin also confirmed that she is a stockholder and president of Xionwei Technology Company Limited Inc, Paili Estate Group Corp, Power Megamix Batching Inc. and corporate secretary of Pai Hong Realty Group and Paili Holdings Inc.

"Lahat po ng mga shares ko ay owned po namin. Regarding naman po kay Mr. Michael Yang, meron po kaming dalawang company na involve po siya," she said.