MANILA — The deluge of registrants was among the factors that "choked" the Land Transportation Office's (LTO) IT system in the past few weeks, leading to the delays in transactions, an official said on Friday.

LTO's legal assistant to the assistant secretary, lawyer Alex Sabaton, said there were changes and improvements in the agency's processing system, far from where they were in recent weeks.

Sabaton said his agency already ironed out its issues with Dermalog, its IT systems provider.

Asked to explain the cause of the technical glitches and delays, Sabaton said it was the "system limitation" due to the high number of people who wanted to avail of the agency's services.

"'Yung volume, sa madaling salita, tumaas yan at kaya nagkaroon siguro ng nabubulunan ang system," Sabaton said in a public briefing.

(The volume of transactions rose, choking the system.)

"Siguro alam naman natin na ngayon bumabalik na tayo sa normal. Noong pre-pandemic and noong medyo bago tayo mag-loosen nitong protocols, ang nangyayari limitado minsan ang kine-cater ng ating offices but nowadays that we are in effect pursuing doon sa tinatawag nating normal, medyo dumarami ang number ng registration," he added.

(The operations already reached normal levels compared to the pre-pandemic. Before protocols were loosened, our offices cater to only a limited number of people but now, more people are availing our services.)

Sabaton said they are looking into the possibility of making the renewal of driver's license, as well as the registration of motor vehicles, online.

"Bahagi ito doon sa mga programa kumbaga gusto natin marating sa madaling panahon so alam naman natin na 'yung technologies available nowadays and we want to take advantage of all these improvement."

(This is part of our program to adapt to the technologies nowadays, and we want to take advantage of all these improvement.)

Hundreds of registrants in the LTO complained earlier this month of the agency's slow services, which stretched for hours, noting that its system was "offline."

LTO had clarified that the issue is only a slowdown of services and not because there is no network connection.

