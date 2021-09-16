Richard, Lucy to swap posts in 2022

MANILA — Husband and wife Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez and Leyte congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez will try to swap positions in 2022, according to a city government announcement.

In a social media post, the Ormoc City Government said Richard will run for a congressional seat in the fourth district of Leyte while Lucy will gun for the mayoralty post in Ormoc City.

They are part of the official and final lineup of Ormoc Development Team, which was announced late Wednesday night.

"They are leaders with integrity, have a proven track record, committed to help the Ormoc community and dedicated to progress," the city government wrote on Facebook.

Lucy, who is now serving her third and last term in the House of Representatives, was listed as possible senatorial candidate under the tandem of senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III for the 2022 elections.

She was also included in the initial lineup of a PDP-Laban faction that endorses the tandem of Sen. Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte.

The congresswoman has authored 116 bills and co-authored 34 bills in the 18th Congress.

She leads the Committee on Disaster Resilience while serves as a vice chair of the Committees on Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Tourism and Women and Gender Equality. She is a member of the Committees on Appropriations, Economic Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Visayas Development.

—Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News