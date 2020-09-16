Fil-Am abducted in Zamboanga del Norte - police

MANILA - An elderly Filipino-American was reportedly abducted by armed men in Sirawai town in Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Rex Triplet, 64, a resident of Barangay Piacan, Sirawai.

Initial investigation showed Triplet and his wife Celsa, 23, were on their way home on a motorcycle when 4 armed men flagged them down.

The perpetrators, who were wearing camouflage uniforms, snatched Triplet and brought him towards the hinterlands of Barangay Tapanayan.

The victim's wife managed to escape and sought help from local officials, police said. Investigation is ongoing.