4 killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan amid bad weather

A search and rescue aircraft of the Philippine Air Force crashed in Lantawan town, Basilan on Wednesday afternoon as it flew amid bad weather conditions. Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) - Four were killed after a military helicopter crashed in Basilan province on Wednesday afternoon amid bad weather, authorities said.

Initial reports said the aircraft of the Philippine Air Force 505th Search and Rescue Group, with tail number 202, crashed in Barangay Upper Manggas in Lantawan town around 1 p.m.

There was a strong gust of wind followed by a heavy downpour before the incident, according to Lantawan municipal administrator Tahira Ismael who confirmed the aircraft crashed in the town's jurisdiction.

The bodies of the four on board, one of whom female, were recovered from the crash site.

The aircraft was bound for Zamboanga from Jolo to evacuate a civilian personnel, authorities said.

The incident was also confirmed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command.

Investigation is ongoing.

— Report from Queenie Casimiro and Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News

