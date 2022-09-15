SINGAPORE - Libo-libong job orders sa Singapore para sa Pinoy workers ang nakakasa na at aprubado ng Philippine Overseas Labor Office o POLO. Ayon pa sa Department of Migrant Workers o DMW, magdudulot ito ng mas magandang oportunidad sa trabaho para sa mga Pilipino.

"Even prior to the President's visit, our labor office in Singapore had already approved close to 10,000 job orders with 5,000 jobs awaiting aircraft technicians in the aviation industry," pahayag ni DMW Sec. Susan Ople.

Ayon pa sa DMW, sa mga susunod na buwan ay inaasahang mapupunan na ang mga aprubadong job order dahil na rin sa dagliang pangangailangan ng Singaporean employers.

Ang mga sumusunod ang mga aprubado ng job orders mula sa mga Singaporean employers:

Aviation industry - 5,000 aircraft technicians

Medical industry - 3,000 healthcare workers

Engineering industry - 1,000 skilled workers

Education industry - 500 workers

I.T. sector - 300 workers

Inaasahan ni Sec. Ople na mas lalaki pa ang demand para sa mga Overseas Filipino Worker o OFWs sa Singapore bunsod na rin ng tagumpay na kauna-unahang state visit ng Pangulo sa nasabing bansa.

"Compared to other countries that also deploy migrant workers, our processing time takes months instead of weeks but with digitalization and given the remarkable talent and dedication of our workers, we expect a surge in demand for OFWs not only in Singapore but also in other parts of the world," sabi pa ng Kalihim.

(L) DMW Secretary Susan V. Ople sa kanyang courtesy call kay (R) Singapore Manpower Minister Tan See Leng kung saan tinalakay ng 2 opisyal ang pagpapalakas ng labor cooperation sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Singapore

Samantala, sa courtesy call ni Sec. Ople kay Singapore Manpower Minister Tan See Leng noong September 6, 2022 ipinahayag ng Kalihim na tinanggal na ang pagsusumite ng banker’s guarantee at performance bond na karaniwang isinusumite ng Singaporean employment agencies at employers bago makapag-hire ng Filipino domestic workers. Ikinagalak naman ni Minister Tan ang nasabing hakbang at nagpahayag ng kanilang pangakong bibigyang proteksyon ang kapakanan ng lahat ng migrant workers sa Singapore.