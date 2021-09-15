Roque blasts UP: My curriculum vitae speaks for itself

Presidential Spokesperson Herminio "Harry" Roque Jr. shares his remarks to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Feb. 15, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA—Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday hit back at officials of the University of the Philippines Diliman for objecting to his nomination to a United Nations advisory body.

While he respects the opinion of the UP Diliman's executive committee to his nomination at the International Law Commission, he criticized it as "flimsy justification".

"I respect the right of the Committee and its members to proffer their opinion on my candidacy and I understand that my actions, especially in accepting a cabinet post as Spokesperson to the President will not please everyone," he said in a statement.

"However, the flimsy justification made to object to my nomination and election to the International Law Commission makes it clear that there are some sectors who will do everything to besmirch my good name, reputation and integrity simply because I do not subscribe to and share their same political beliefs."

He rejected claims that he has a poor track record of defending human rights and the rule of law, saying he served as counsel for 19 journalists murdered in the Ampatuan massacre. He also served as counsel for Panatag Shoal fishermen, the comfort women of WWII and the families of Darius Evangelista and Jennifer Laude.

"My curriculum vitae speaks for itself regarding my credentials in the field of public international law," he added.

UP officials opposed Roque's election to the ILC, saying the Cabinet member "has a very poor track record of promoting, defending, and fulfilling human rights and the rule of law, especially during the administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte."

The UP Diliman Executive Committee is composed of the chancellor, vice chancellors, deans and directors of the colleges and schools, university registrar, and 3 members-at-large elected by the university council.

Roque is gunning to be among 8 Asia-Pacific nationals to be part of the 34-member ILC. Eleven individuals, including Roque, are nominated. The period for nomination closed in June.

ILC is an advisory body to the United Nations whose mandate is to "initiate studies and make recommendations for the purpose of... encouraging the progressive development of international law and its codification.”