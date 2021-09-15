President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo / Joseph, Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has legal basis to prohibit members of his Cabinet from attending Senate inquiries but the public will suffer, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Wednesday.

Lacson made the remark after Duterte instructed officials to get his go-signal before attending Senate hearings on government's alleged anomalous pandemic transactions.

"Ang matatalo, taumbayan, 'di naman Senado, kasi 'di naman kami nag-iimbento, eh," Lacson told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The public will stand to lose, not the Senate, because we're not inventing facts.)

"Hirap na hirap mga kababayan natin... Pagkatapos, makikita nila 'yung pera, pinababayaan na lang."

(The people are facing hardships... Then they see government not giving value to public funds.)

The Duterte administration will also lose in the court of public opinion, said the senator who has declared his plan to run for President next year.

"Dahil nandito tayo sa punto na marami nang nakalap na impormasyon, documentary evidence, at saka testimonies, 'pag ngayon sila, aatras, medyo talo sila dito," Lacson said.

(Because we've reached the point where we've gathered many information, documentary evdience, and testimonies, if they retreat, they will lose.)

Lacson said there is a provision in the Constitution that states Cabinet members need the permission of the chief executive to attend hearings but it was "used sparingly."

He is referring to Section 22, Article VI of the 1987 Constitution, that partly states, "The heads of departments may upon their own initiative, with the consent of the President, or upon the request of either House, as the rules of each House shall provide, appear before and be heard by such House on any matter pertaining to their departments."

Lacson also cited former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's Executive Order 464 following the "Hello, Garci" scandal in 2004.

"Ang common denominator, gagawin mo lang yun 'pag (may) tinatago ka o 'pag may ayaw kang ilabas," he said.

(The common denominator is you will only do this because you're hiding something or there's something you don't want to be made public.)

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is investigating the government's contracts worth P8.68 billion with Pharmally Pharmaceuticals, a company with a starting paid-up capital of less than P625,000.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee, said government funds supposedly wasted on anomalous transactions could have been allotted to benefits of health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the frontlines.