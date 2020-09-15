PNP Academy extends lockdown until Sep. 30

Graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) for 'Masidlak' Class of 2017 march to formation to start the 38th PNPA Commencement Exercises at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite on March 24, 2017. Robinson Ninal, Jr, Malacanang Photo/file

MANILA - The Philippine National Police Academy extended its lockdown until Sep. 30 after more than 200 cadets contracted COVID-19, its director said Tuesday.

The PNPA went on lockdown Monday as 232 cadets and 11 personnel tested positive for the coronavirus in a swabbing test conducted Sep. 8, according to its director Major Gen. Gilberto Cruz.

"We deemed it necessary to extend the lockdown up to Sep. 30 kasi nga (because) after the swabbing, cadets undergo isolation for 14 days plus 7 days just to make sure na everybody's okay. That’s the recommendation of our health doctor here," he told ANC.

"I can assure the families and relatives of the cadets na the cadets are being taken cared of. Their health is our priority here."

Sixty-six of the cadets have mild symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic, Cruz said. Some 190 cadets are being monitored for possible infection, he added.

The academy recorded its first 2 cases of COVID-19 in July, Cruz said.

"I think the protocols na ginagamit noon was not kagaya nung safety protocols na ginagamit namin ngayon, like naka-lockdown kami, bawal ang bisita," he said.

(I think the protocols being used then was unlike our safety protocols now--we are on lockdown and visitors are not allowed.)

"Siguro nung mga panahon na 'yun it’s different. Medyo maluwag so the cadets are in contact with persons who are positive or carriers of the virus. We have established triage but nung panahon na 'yun hindi pa masyado."

(Before, it was different. Measures were somehow loose so the cadets are in contact with persons who are positive or carriers of the virus. We have established triage but during that time it was not implemented as much.)