Philippines' COVID-19 cases near 270,000 as 3,544 new infections detected

People heading to a shopping mall in Divisoria wear face masks and face shields. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines reported 3,544 additional coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the country's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 269,407.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that of the confirmed cases,57,392 are active, while 207,352 have recovered and 4,663 have died.

This is the 8th straight day that additional cases are more than 3,000.

The DOH said 10 laboratories were unable to submit their test results on time, for Tuesday’s new tally.

Last week, the DOH claimed that the "irregularly high number of cases" reported were due to laboratories catching up on delayed reporting. Although daily reporting shows that majority of the cases are from the last 2 weeks.