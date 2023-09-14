VP Sara Duterte named caretaker while Marcos Jr in Singapore

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte during the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp program kick-off activity at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Tondo,Manila on July 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vice President Sara Duterte has been designated as government caretaker while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is in Singapore, Presidential Communications Secretary Atty Cheloy Garafil confirmed to Palace reporters.

In a text message, Garafil said the Philippine leader will be meeting with a number of business groups on his second day of his visit.

Marcos Jr, who celebrated his birthday Wednesday, is also set to watch the finals of the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, upon the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Garafil said Marcos Jr will return to the Philippines on Sunday.