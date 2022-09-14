Hundreds queue at Korean Embassy for visa appointment

MANILA — Over 200 people lined up outside of the South Korean Embassy in Taguig City since late Tuesday in a bid to get visa appointments.

Some visa applicants began queuing as early as 6 p.m. on Tuesday to secure slots for the last day of walk-in visa applications on Wednesday.

This came after the embassy announced it would implement an online system to schedule visa appointments starting Wednesday afternoon.

Many of the visa applicants plan to go to South Korea to watch the in-person concert of K-pop superstars BTS.

"More than just being a fan, parang it's the commitment. For me, experience [na rin ito] kasi never ko pang na-experience in my life na pumila nang ganito," said Pat Martinez, a 36-year-old fan of the 7-member pop group.

Travel agencies likewise admitted that most of their clients for October are set to watch the BTS concert, which aims to support the southern Korean city Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Others who lined up plan to travel South Korea in the coming months.

"We need the visa ah pretty much right now because we plan on traveling in early November so its better to risk it now than wait it out through the online way," said Art, who lined up with his girlfriend as early as 7:30 p.m.

The Busan concert, set to take place on Oct. 15, will also be the first time that the 7 members of BTS take the stage together since they announced a break from group activities last June.

— With a report from Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News