MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,709 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,911,487.

This is the fourth straight day that new cases were below 3,000, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Thirty-four new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,416.

Active cases stood at 24,139, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,824,932.

Of the newly reported infections, 655 are from Metro Manila.

From Sept. 5 to 11, the country recorded an average of 2,197 daily infections, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections that week, 12 or 0.09 percent were severe and critical.

As of Sunday, 727 or 9.6 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the DOH said.

Some 594 or 23.9 percent of 2,485 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. Meanwhile, the non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 28.2 percent.

At least 72.7 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.6 million have received their booster shots.

