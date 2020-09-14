WalangPasok?: Will there still be class suspensions due to bad weather?

MANILA—As learning moves away from classrooms and into the homes of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will there still be class suspensions in case a typhoon hits parts of the country?

For a Department of Education (DepEd) official, it depends on the situation in the area.

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said classes may be suspended in places where there is a power outage, especially for students engaged in online learning.

"Personally, ang tingin ko dapat walang pasok sa araw ng bagyo o iyong nagre-restore pa [ng kuryente], pero hindi siya kasinghaba nang dati," he said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.

(Personally, I think there should be no classes on the day of the typhoon or when restoration of power is still ongoing, but the period of class suspension won't be as long like before.)

"For those doing the printed self-learning modules, talagang iyong araw ng bagyo siguro saka 'pag araw na nag-aayos pa 'yong mga bahay [suspended ang klase]," said San Antonio, noting that it is the local government units which decide on class suspensions.

(For those doing the printed self-learning modules, classes may be suspended on the day of the typhoon, probably, and on the day when the residents are still fixing their homes.)

The government has prohibited in-person classes until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the country.

When public schools start classes on Oct. 5, students will be learning at home through printed and digital modules, online classes, television and radio.