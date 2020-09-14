PNP Academy on lockdown after 232 cadets contract COVID-19

Graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) for 'Masidlak' Class of 2017 march to formation to start the 38th PNPA Commencement Exercises at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite on March 24, 2017. Robinson Ninal, Jr, Malacanang Photo/file

MANILA - The Philippine National Police Academy in Silang town, Cavite was placed on lockdown after more than 200 cadets tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said Monday.

JUST IN: The PNP locks down the PNP Academy in Silang, Cavite after more than 200 cadets test positive for Covid 19. — Raffy Sison Santos (@raffsantos) September 14, 2020

In a statement, PNPA director Major Gen. Gilberto Cruz said 232 cadets and 11 personnel were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 and are now in isolation.

"Our health frontliners are now strictly monitoring these cadets and personnel on these recovery areas. As of writing, there is no recorded increase of COVID-19 case," Cruz said.

The PNPA conducted 1,406 confirmatory tests and handed out face masks, face shields and sanitizers to each cadet, he said.

"We assure the families and loved ones of the cadets that they are in good hands and their wellness will always be our paramount consideration. We also thank our generous donors for the countless blessings that were shared."

-- Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News