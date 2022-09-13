Several schools have already implemented full face-to-face classes ahead of the November deadline set by the Department of Education.

"So far, ang observation po natin sa ngayon is full face-to-face na po tayo, hindi na po hinintay ‘yung November 2 na target natin for face-to-face," Lito Senieto, Vice President-Internal of the National Parents-Teachers Association Philippines, told Teleradyo.

For elementary schools, most classrooms have at least 40 students, while there are at least 60 students per classroom in high school.

Senieto also expressed concern that some schools seem to have no disinfecting schedule unlike before.

He appealed to both schools and parents to always follow safety protocols for their students, especially the wearing of face masks.

"We support whatever the declaration of DepEd, sumusuporta po kami. Kaya lang with much precautions on the part of the parents, nandiyan pa rin ang face mask," Senieto said.

The Philippine government banned in-person classes in early 2020 due to the health crisis but gradually allowed its resumption, albeit on a limited capacity, since November 2021.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has ordered that all schools must implement in-person classes at full capacity by November.

Department of Education spokesperson Michael Poa earlier said 46 percent of schools nationwide planned to full in-person classes while 51.8 percent planned to continue with blended learning when the school year opened on August 22.

Only around 1.29 percent of schools will still implement full distance learning, Poa said.

