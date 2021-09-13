MAYNILA — Labing-isang volunteer doctors ang hindi na nag-renew ng kontrata sa Philippine General Hospital (PGH), rebelasyon ng pamunuan nito ngayong Lunes.

Dahil dito, ramdam ngayon ang matinding kakulangan sa tauhan, lalo't ang PGH ang pangunahing COVID-19 referral facility sa bansa.

"It’s so hard to open up more beds or open up more wards if you do not have the right doctors to take care of them. A lot of our patients are severely ill so they really demand specialists... Para tayong nasa giyera, we need more, we need to add more soldiers," ani Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, tagapagsalita ng PGH.

Ayon sa PGH, alam na ng Department of Health ang problema at handa naman daw ito na sagutin ang sahod ng mga kukunin nilang doktor.

Ang problema, hindi rin madali ngayong mag-hire lalo’t maraming reklamo sa kompensasyon.

"Buwis-buhay 'yung ginagawa nila so they really want them to be compensated and then you hear stories na even the basic hazard pay and their SRAs (special risk allowance) delayed pa. So nagpa-pile up po 'yan, napapagod sila physically, emotionally... I think bottomline is at least taasan mo man lang 'yung suweldo for now, itong during the pandemic," hirit ni Del Rosario.

Made-delay din ang pagsabak ng mga bagong doktor.

Kinansela kasi ang physician’s licensure exam sa NCR na dapat sana ay ngayong September 11 at 12 at 18 at 19 dahil na rin sa panawagan ng mga kukuha ng exam.

Suportado rin ng mga medical students ang mga panawagan na itaas ang sahod at ibigay ang mga benepisyo ng mga healthcare workers.

"Sinusuportahan namin 'yung mga panawagan dahil kami rin naman po 'yung magiging susunod na doktor na makakaharap po diyan sa same conditions, and we don't want that to happen to us also," sabi ni Joyce Brillantes, vice president ng Philippine Medical Students Association.

—Ulat ni Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News