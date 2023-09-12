PH Catholic Church may soon have married deacons

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, former Manila archbishop, flanked by two clergymen acting as deacons in a Holy Mass at the Manila Cathedral. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - The Catholic Church in the Philippines may soon have married deacons.

Pope Francis has approved the petition of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to establish the Permanent Diaconate in the Philippines.

In a letter from the Secretariat of State, the Vatican informed CBCP President and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of the pope's decision, along with the instruction to coordinate with the Dicastery for the Clergy for its implementation.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Holy Father has granted your petition," said Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the "sostituto" or the substitute for the Secretariat of State -- effectively the pope's chief of staff.

"As you and your brother bishops implement this noble initiative for the good of the holy people of God in the Philippines, please be assured of the Holy Father's prayers that it will bear much fruit for many years to come."

The diaconate is among the three sacred holy orders of the Catholic Church along with the episcopate (bishops) and the presbyterate (priests).

There are two types of deacons: transitional and permanent.

Transitional deacons, as the name suggests, are those who are transitioning to become priests. Permanent deacons, on the other hand, remain as such in the service of the Church.

And because transitional deacons are expected to become priests, they are men who must remain unmarried. Meanwhile, both married and unmarried men may become permanent deacons.

Under the Code of Canon Law, a married man can be admitted as a permanent deacon provided that he is 35 years of age and with the consent of his wife. Unmarried men, on the other hand, must be 25 years old.

The bishops' conference may set other requirements concerning the establishment of the permanent diaconate.

In an interview with Radio Veritas back in June, David said that having permanent deacons in the Philippines will provide significant help in the Church's mission to evangelize.

"If we have permanent deacons, we can deploy them. Pwede silang mamuno sa mga mission center or station as chaplains even while they are engaged sa kanilang mga secular life," the bishop said.

"Ito 'yung magiging pagkakaiba. Kasi ang mga diakono ay nakababad sa daigdig at sa lipunan. Pwede rin silang magkaroon ng mas mabisang influence para sa pagpapatotoo ng Mabuting Balita, which is what we call ‘evangelization.’ Pwede rin silang maghanap-buhay sa secular na lipunan habang naglilingkod sa Simbahan."

[They can lead mission centers or be stationed as chaplains while they are engaged in their secular lives. This is what's going to be different. A deacon is more oriented in society. They can be of good influence in living out the gospel, which is what we call 'evangelization.' They can still do their work in the secular society while serving the Church."

During Holy Mass, deacons can be recognized as those assisting the bishop or the priest and are usually tasked with the reading or chanting of the gospel.

Lumen Gentium, the dogmatic constitution of the Catholic Church and one of the principal documents of the Second Vatican Council, highlighted the duties of a deacon.

The list includes being a custodian and dispenser of holy communion, assisting at and blessing marriages in the name of the Church, bringing the viaticum to the dying, and reading the Scripture to the faithful.

A deacon may also preside over the worship and prayer of the faithful, administer sacramentals, and officiate at funeral and burial services.

Deacons, however, cannot celebrate the Holy Mass as this is reserved only for validly ordained priests.

Permanent deacons are more common in the United States and in Europe. A report from the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. estimated 13,695 permanent deacons in active ministry in the U.S in 2022.

In Asia, permanent deacons are found in Hong Kong. In a report from Radio Veritas Asia, Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Chow Sau Yan ordained eight new permanent deacons last June.