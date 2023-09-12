MANILA - The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Tuesday said it sees no need for its own confidential funds, since it already has enough.

In fact, the problem is more of underutilization, particularly in its Emergency and Repatriation Funds (ERF).

OWWA’s ERF allocation for the year is P9.8 billion, but over 90 percent of this amount, or P9.2 billion, remains unutilized as of September.

According to OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio, the funds are specifically allocated for expenses related to repatriation such as transportation, food and hotels.

The funds were highly utilized during the pandemic, but currently there are not much use for it despite repatriation from countries like Turkey and Sudan.

“Hopefully, tutal naman even the senators agree with us na gamitin niyo na kumbaga technicality lang ang nagiging hadlang...We have to deliver as much as we can, bring our services to our OFWs tutal may pondo naman dito at may kakayanan naman ang OWWA i-address ang kanilang pangangailangan ang hinihingi na lang namin bigyan mo kami ng pahintulot,” Ignacio said.

For the first half of the year, OWWA has assisted in the repatriation of 61,000 OFWs and distributed financial assistance amounting to P1.8 million coming from the ERF.

Many of these OFWs came from Sudan, Turkey and Russia. But Ignacio says the remaining ERF can also be used to help build shelters for OFWs since many are already congested.

Currently, the task is being handled by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“DMW is building its house and ang maitutulong ng OWWA sa kanya kasi kami buong buo na kami eh, yung system namin is working, we have the members na-establish na, mayroon nga kaming 17 offices all over the country plus all the satellite offices we have 34 offices all over the world so eto umaandar na ito. So yung mga ganyang bagay madali sana naming ma-address,” Ignacio explained.

OWWA is also currently focused on the digitalization of its services, a P177 million project with the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT).

It has also expanded its scholarship program for OFW children from 2,500 to 5,000 slots annually. OWWA also purchased three trucks it names “AYOS” trucks, to deliver assistance to OFW families in different parts of the country during calamities.

When asked whether he was offered or interested in the post of DMW Secretary, which is still vacant after the untimely passing of Secretary Susan Ople, Ignacio said: “Kung anong sinabi sa yo ng Presidente, it doesn’t matter what you feel or what you think, you just have to do it?”

