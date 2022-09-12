Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss. ABS-CBN News

Israel is a "reliable and trustworthy partner" of the Philippines when it comes to defense, the country's envoy to Manila said Monday as the two countries discussed the threat of drones to security.

"Israel has proven to be a reliable and trustworthy partner of the Philippines when it comes to issues of peace and security and protection against terrorism, other kinds of threats," said Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss at a seminar organized by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israeli Defense Attaché Office in Manila.

At the seminar, the two countries talked about the growing threat of drones, both in the military and in the civil fields, as well as related technologies and solutions.

The event symbolizes the deep bilateral defense cooperation between Israel and the Philippines, said Fluss.

“The end is about the technologies, the solutions… What we’re sharing here is not only technologies, it is best practices and Israeli experience,” Defense Attaché Raz Shabtay added.

Israel was granted to be a major part of the Armed Foces of the Philippines’ Horizon 2 Modernization program with projects such as the recent procurement of SHALDAG ships, unmanned aerial vehicles (Hermes 450&900), and the ATMOS (155mm Howitzer), all conducted via government-to-government contracts.

Israel says it looks forward to Horizon 3 and wishes to enhance the two sides’ collaboration in the future.

