US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton in this photo take on September 8, 2020. BuCor Handout

MANILA - US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, convicted of killing Jennifer Laude, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

LOOK: US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton tests negative for COVID-19, RITM lab result showed Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7UV6QsGIjP — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) September 12, 2020

Pemberton took his COVID-19 test on Wednesday and the result from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine came out on Saturday.

His test result showed that “SARS-CoV-2 (causative agent of COVID-19) viral RNA not detected.”

The Bureau of Immigration now has custody over Pemberton. The bureau will enforce the deportation order against Pemberton after the serviceman was convicted of homicide for the death of Laude.

BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval earlier said that the bureau is just waiting for documents such as the clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation, Pemberton’s travel documents and flight schedule which are requirements for the deportation process.

Sandoval said Pemberton will be included in the bureau’s blacklist.



