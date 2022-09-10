Typhoon Inday continues to intensify over Philippine Sea

credit: RAMMB/NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Typhoon Inday continued to intensify as it moved northwestward over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said Saturday night.

In its bulletin issued 11 p.m., the state weather bureau said Inday may bring heavy rains over the extreme Northern Luzon and the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

The eye of Typhoon Inday was last spotted 380 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kilometers per hour.

Typhoon Inday forecast track. PAGASA

It is moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA also said Inday is forecast to move over the Philippine Sea until Sunday as it tracks towards the sea east of Taiwan before turning slowly north northwestward to northward on Monday.

The typhoon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Tuesday.

"Further intensification will continue until Monday as Inday tracks northwestward over the Philippine Sea. However, the slightly cooler waters east of Taiwan and the forecast slow-down period over this sea area may result in a weakening trend beginning on Tuesday," the state weather bureau said.

