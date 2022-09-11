Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led Sunday the celebration of his late father's 105th birth anniversary by telling their supporters that a “rebirth of his dreams” for the Philippines would happen under the second Marcos presidency.

The Marcos family and their supporters attended a mass at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where the former president Ferdinand Sr. is buried.

“Ang pasasalamat ko hindi lamang para sa araw na ito. Ang pasasalamat ko ay sa taon-taon ninyong hindi kami iniiwanan,” Marcos Jr told supporters.

(My gratitude is not just for this day. It is for all the years you did not leave us.)

“It is a rebirth of not perhaps the physical body of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., but a rebirth of his dreams, his wisdom, of his love for this country,” he said.

“Let us keep that flame alive. It is reborn. Let us keep it strong and bright let it guide us to all that we do in the future,” he said.

Former first lady Imelda Marcos attended the mass at the cemetery while the other members of the Marcos family are expected to participate in activities in Ilocos Norte.

Malacañang earlier declared September 12, Monday, as a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte in honor of Marcos Sr.'s birth anniversary.

Marcos Jr. then flew to Ilocos Norte where a commemoration activity was also held in Batac.

The President thanked local officials and their constituents for taking part in annual festivities commemorating the life of the late Marcos patriarch.

Senator Imee Marcos and her son Governor Matthew Marcos was also a the event along with Vice Governor Cecilia Marcos at Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon.

First Lady Liza Marcos and her sons Simon at Vincent were also present at the event.

A mass was held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Batac, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Marcos monument.

The President - who will be celebrating his 65th birthday on Tuesday - also received greetings and songs from Ilocanos.

Marcos Sr. was in power from 1965 until 1986. The older Marcos imposed martial law from 1972 until 1981, a period marred by corruption and human rights abuses.

The late dictator was eventually ousted by the 1986 EDSA "People Power" Revolution.

Marcos Jr. has denied that his family's wealth was ill-gotten despite multiple court decisions that recovered billions of pesos for the country.

Marcos Sr.’s birthday is September 11, but since it falls on a Sunday, provincial officials requested that the following day be declared as a holiday, according to a Palace statement.

