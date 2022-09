London - Thousands of people have already paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by leaving flowers, candles and cards outside Buckingham Palace.

People from various parts of the UK laid flowers as their way to pay their respects to the monarch who have been the face of the nation and the queen for 70 years.

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

Photos by Mikki Macabangon